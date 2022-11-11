HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 313.88 crore

Net profit of HBL Power Systems rose 34.22% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 313.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 283.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

