HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HBL Power Systems surges on bagging orders worth more than Rs 600 crore
HBL Power Systems wins multiple contracts for supply of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System)
SJVN climbs after awarding solar project to Tata Power Solar Systems
TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.02% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 313.88 croreNet profit of HBL Power Systems rose 34.22% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 313.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 283.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales313.88283.02 11 OPM %10.608.83 -PBDT36.5027.59 32 PBT28.0618.65 50 NP20.0814.96 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU