HCKK Ventures standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of HCKK Ventures rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.93% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

