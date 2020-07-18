HCKK Ventures standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of HCKK Ventures rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.93% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.14 86 0.750.41 83 OPM %-7.69-28.57 --9.33-7.32 - PBDT0.26-0.03 LP 0.210.01 2000 PBT0.25-0.03 LP 0.200.01 1900 NP0.170.02 750 0.120.05 140
