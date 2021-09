HCL bags multi-year engagement with Proximus Group

To launch a Hybrid Next-Generation Cloud portfolio for Benelux region

HCL Technologies has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to transform its data center business and create a resilient digital foundation.

HCL will help Proximus and its internal business achieve a significantly higher flexibility and reliance as the foundation to drive future business innovation and accelerate growth in the Belgium and Netherlands market. HCL will launch a Hybrid Next-Generation Cloud portfolio to support Proximus' large customer base and more than 11,000 employees. In addition, the Benelux region's mid-market and government businesses will gain access to joint solution offerings from HCL and Proximus.

