HCL bags multi-year engagement with Proximus Group

-
ALSO READ
Mindtree strengthens leadership for expansion in Europe and Asia-Pacific
TCS extends partnership with Proximus, Belgium's largest mobile company
Infosys teams up with AWS to develop Quantum Computing
Wipro announces partnership with HERE Technologies
HCL Tech selected as strategic launch partner for Microsoft cloud for Financial Services
-
To launch a Hybrid Next-Generation Cloud portfolio for Benelux regionHCL Technologies has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to transform its data center business and create a resilient digital foundation.
HCL will help Proximus and its internal business achieve a significantly higher flexibility and reliance as the foundation to drive future business innovation and accelerate growth in the Belgium and Netherlands market. HCL will launch a Hybrid Next-Generation Cloud portfolio to support Proximus' large customer base and more than 11,000 employees. In addition, the Benelux region's mid-market and government businesses will gain access to joint solution offerings from HCL and Proximus.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU