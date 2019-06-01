HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 1010.50 croreNet Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 43.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 241.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 1010.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1067.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 135.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 813.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 4340.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3564.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1010.501067.03 -5 4340.043564.63 22 OPM %-3.46-19.33 --2.24-20.74 - PBDT-34.04-196.05 83 -105.36-749.81 86 PBT-39.49-201.82 80 -126.99-777.26 84 NP-43.90-241.02 82 -135.20-813.76 83
