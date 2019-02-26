HCL Technologies launches iCE.X to bring Intelligent loT device management to telecom and media services providers

-
ALSO READ
HCL recognised as Leader in ADM for banking, financial and insurance applications
HCL Technologies recognised as 'Leader' in IT Infrastructure Services Automation
Nokia reshuffles management with focus on 5G market
HCL Tech posts higher-than-expected second-quarter profit
HCL Technologies allots 1.03 lakh equity shares
-
HCL Technologies on 26 February 2019 at Mobile World Congress announced the launch of iCE.X, an intelligent, scalable and secure loT device management platform for consumer premises equipment (CPE), small cells, gateways, sensors and various loT devices.
The new platform provides seamless connectivity, zero-touch secure onboarding of devices and support for multiple protocols to accelerate the adoption of loT use-cases across industries. The opportunity to harness loT devices and data to deliver more personalized services and tailored experiences enables telecom and media services providers to monetize billions of connections and future-proof their business models.
HCL iCE.X is a cloud-ready holistic loT device management platform that goes beyond management functions, enabling service providers to monetize devices and improve customer experience in a vendor and protocol-agnostic manner. HCL iCE.X has built-in Al and machine learning capabilities and is fully-integrated with an automated analytics workbench to derive faster, actionable business insights from loT data.
This helps telecoms providers to enhance connected experiences and improve operational efficiencies through self-healing capabilities. HCL iCE. X also offers help desk agents increased visibility into subscriber networks and provides an intuitive consumer self-care portal to improve customer satisfaction and reduce churn. Providing all these capabilities through a single, unified platform significantly reduces the costs and challenges of managing diverse loT ecosystems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU