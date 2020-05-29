HCL Technologies Ltd in demand

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.05, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% slide in NIFTY and a 12.5% slide in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.05, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 1.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14028.6, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 545.15, up 0.78% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)