HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the June 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.68% to Rs 29176.45 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 18.05% to Rs 5676.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4808.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 21.68% to Rs 29176.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 23978.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income29176.4523978.67 22 OPM %63.9765.94 -PBDT8834.837419.93 19 PBT8834.837419.93 19 NP5676.064808.35 18
