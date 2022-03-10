HDFC Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1402, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.66% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33815.45, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

