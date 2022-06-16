HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1291.85, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% fall in the index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1291.85, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 1.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33339, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1287.6, down 1.77% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd tumbled 11.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% fall in the index.

The PE of the stock is 19.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)