HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1.38%, up for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1486.5, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.99% in last one year as compared to a 8% gain in NIFTY and a 8.19% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1486.5, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 17673.85. The Sensex is at 59374.24, up 0.95%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 6.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38287.85, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1489.85, up 1.41% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.99% in last one year as compared to a 8% gain in NIFTY and a 8.19% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)