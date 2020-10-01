HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1.73%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1097.3, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% jump in NIFTY and a 22.15% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21451.8, up 3.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

