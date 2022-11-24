JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Stocks end mixed; COVID outbreak offset stimulus hopes
Business Standard

HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 55.57% to Rs 303.51 crore

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 16.36% to Rs 58.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.57% to Rs 303.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales303.51195.09 56 OPM %86.2786.69 -PBDT79.2467.56 17 PBT77.9366.72 17 NP58.0549.89 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU