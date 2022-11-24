HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.57% to Rs 303.51 crore

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 16.36% to Rs 58.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.57% to Rs 303.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.303.51195.0986.2786.6979.2467.5677.9366.7258.0549.89

