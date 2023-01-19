HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 362.62 croreNet profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 34.21% to Rs 67.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 362.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 214.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales362.62214.28 69 OPM %88.3184.49 -PBDT91.5969.11 33 PBT90.3968.12 33 NP67.3650.19 34
