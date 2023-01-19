HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 362.62 crore

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 34.21% to Rs 67.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 362.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 214.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.362.62214.2888.3184.4991.5969.1190.3968.1267.3650.19

