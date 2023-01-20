HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 14402.22 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 14.76% to Rs 315.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 275.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 14402.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12147.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14402.2212147.32 19 OPM %-1.461.43 -PBDT183.99295.20 -38 PBT183.99295.20 -38 NP315.91275.28 15
