HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 14.76% to Rs 315.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 275.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 14402.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12147.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

