JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rattanindia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 517.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.56% to Rs 13137.89 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 19.25% to Rs 329.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 275.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 13137.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11468.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13137.8911468.03 15 OPM %2.041.12 -PBDT354.90292.01 22 PBT354.90292.01 22 NP329.02275.90 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU