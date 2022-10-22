HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.56% to Rs 13137.89 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 19.25% to Rs 329.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 275.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 13137.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11468.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13137.8911468.032.041.12354.90292.01354.90292.01329.02275.90

