HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 5733.73 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 5.83% to Rs 450.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 425.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 5733.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6457.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5733.736457.18 -11 OPM %7.746.36 -PBDT482.21442.81 9 PBT482.21442.81 9 NP450.54425.71 6

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 17:39 IST

