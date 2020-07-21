HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 5733.73 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 5.83% to Rs 450.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 425.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 5733.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6457.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5733.736457.187.746.36482.21442.81482.21442.81450.54425.71

