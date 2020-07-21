HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 5733.73 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 5.83% to Rs 450.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 425.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 5733.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6457.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5733.736457.18 -11 OPM %7.746.36 -PBDT482.21442.81 9 PBT482.21442.81 9 NP450.54425.71 6
