HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 14379.38 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 15.19% to Rs 315.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 14379.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12124.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14379.3812124.36 19 OPM %-1.411.46 -PBDT182.95293.40 -38 PBT182.95293.40 -38 NP315.22273.65 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU