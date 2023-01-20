HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 14379.38 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 15.19% to Rs 315.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 14379.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12124.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14379.3812124.36-1.411.46182.95293.40182.95293.40315.22273.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)