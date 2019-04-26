JUST IN
Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter
HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.14% to Rs 10247.50 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 4.95% to Rs 364.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 10247.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8900.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.13% to Rs 1276.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1109.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 28924.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23370.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10247.508900.02 15 28924.0123370.96 24 OPM %-0.371.88 -2.714.37 - PBDT345.28338.95 2 1289.881302.29 -1 PBT345.28338.95 2 1289.881302.29 -1 NP364.01346.84 5 1276.791109.00 15

