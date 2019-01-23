HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Titan Company gains after good Q2 outcome
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.54%, rises for fifth straight session
HUL Q2 net profit rises 19.51% to Rs 1,525 crore
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session
-
Sales rise 27.26% to Rs 6897.68 croreNet profit of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company rose 18.48% to Rs 245.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 207.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 6897.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5419.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6897.685419.99 27 OPM %3.644.04 -PBDT271.56230.55 18 PBT271.56230.55 18 NP245.63207.32 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU