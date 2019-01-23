JUST IN
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.26% to Rs 6897.68 crore

Net profit of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company rose 18.48% to Rs 245.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 207.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 6897.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5419.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6897.685419.99 27 OPM %3.644.04 -PBDT271.56230.55 18 PBT271.56230.55 18 NP245.63207.32 18

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

