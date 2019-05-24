Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mercury Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 257.92 croreNet loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 257.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 20.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 978.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 830.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales257.92222.27 16 978.67830.69 18 OPM %10.4513.94 -11.6714.14 - PBDT14.6219.04 -23 51.7187.87 -41 PBT-8.18-2.24 -265 -33.3816.41 PL NP-8.722.59 PL -24.8020.52 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU