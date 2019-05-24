JUST IN
Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 257.92 crore

Net loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 257.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 20.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 978.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 830.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales257.92222.27 16 978.67830.69 18 OPM %10.4513.94 -11.6714.14 - PBDT14.6219.04 -23 51.7187.87 -41 PBT-8.18-2.24 -265 -33.3816.41 PL NP-8.722.59 PL -24.8020.52 PL

