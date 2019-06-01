Healthy Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.86% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.010.030.020.07066.67-250.0000.010.020.190.710.010.020.190.710.010.010.190.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)