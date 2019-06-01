Healthy Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Healthy Investments remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.86% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.020.07 -71 OPM %066.67 --250.000 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.190.71 -73 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.190.71 -73 NP0.010.01 0 0.190.70 -73
