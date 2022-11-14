JUST IN
Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Healthy Investments declined 94.74% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.12 -58 OPM %60.0075.00 -PBDT0.060.57 -89 PBT0.060.57 -89 NP0.030.57 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:25 IST

