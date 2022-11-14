Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Healthy Investments declined 94.74% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.050.1260.0075.000.060.570.060.570.030.57

