JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HEG consolidated net profit rises 28.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 598.14 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 28.44% to Rs 168.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 598.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 517.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales598.14517.56 16 OPM %29.8927.42 -PBDT191.48166.13 15 PBT168.31148.01 14 NP168.93131.52 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU