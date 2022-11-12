HEG consolidated net profit rises 28.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 598.14 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 28.44% to Rs 168.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 598.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 517.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.598.14517.5629.8927.42191.48166.13168.31148.01168.93131.52

