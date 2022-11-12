HEG consolidated net profit rises 28.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 598.14 croreNet profit of HEG rose 28.44% to Rs 168.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 598.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 517.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales598.14517.56 16 OPM %29.8927.42 -PBDT191.48166.13 15 PBT168.31148.01 14 NP168.93131.52 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU