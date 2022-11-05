Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.710.7280.2881.940.230.250.200.230.150.17

