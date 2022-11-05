Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.72 -1 OPM %80.2881.94 -PBDT0.230.25 -8 PBT0.200.23 -13 NP0.150.17 -12
