Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings standalone net profit rises 20.06% in the September 2018 quarter
Amani Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Ikea to invest Rs 5,000 crore in UP
Inter-state agri trading via eNAM in 8 states so far: Govt
Karnataka to set up e-NAM in two mandis
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Hem Holdings & Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU