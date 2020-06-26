Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
India Cements Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
3P Land Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2019 quarter
Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 12.81% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.030.06 -50 OPM %00 --466.67-33.33 - PBDT0.180.02 800 0.190.08 138 PBT0.180.02 800 0.190.08 138 NP0.150.02 650 0.160.08 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU