Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.030.06 -50 OPM %00 --466.67-33.33 - PBDT0.180.02 800 0.190.08 138 PBT0.180.02 800 0.190.08 138 NP0.150.02 650 0.160.08 100

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 17:17 IST

