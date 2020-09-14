Hemang Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hemang Resources standalone net profit rises 204.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.42% in the June 2020 quarter
Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sanguine Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Wagend Infra Venture standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Hemang Resources reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.22 -100 OPM %0-6954.55 -PBDT1.11-2.65 LP PBT1.10-2.66 LP NP1.10-2.66 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU