Hemo Organic reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilHemo Organic reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-200.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
