Hercules Hoists standalone net profit declines 12.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 26.34 croreNet profit of Hercules Hoists declined 12.71% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 26.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.88% to Rs 12.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.38% to Rs 102.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.3424.92 6 102.1775.47 35 OPM %6.264.70 -9.195.09 - PBDT3.993.73 7 19.1513.61 41 PBT3.252.99 9 16.1310.69 51 NP2.542.91 -13 12.809.78 31
