Hercules Hoists standalone net profit declines 12.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 26.34 crore

Net profit of declined 12.71% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 26.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.88% to Rs 12.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.38% to Rs 102.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

26.3424.92102.1775.476.264.709.195.093.993.7319.1513.613.252.9916.1310.692.542.9112.809.78

