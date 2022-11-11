JUST IN
Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hercules Hoists standalone net profit declines 2.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.24% to Rs 36.63 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists declined 2.96% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.24% to Rs 36.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.6327.70 32 OPM %12.2911.26 -PBDT10.469.08 15 PBT9.418.48 11 NP7.207.42 -3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:34 IST

