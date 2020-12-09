Heritage Foods divests its entire holding in Future Retail

-
Raises Rs 131.94 cr for repayment of debtHeritage Foods announced that the company has disposed off its entire holdings/investment of 1,78,47,420 equity shares held in Future Retail. . These shares were sold through Stock Exchange in Open Market in various tranches and the net amount of Rs. 131.94 crore was received by the company.
The above said proceeds shall be mainly utilised for the repayment of Term loans of the company.
