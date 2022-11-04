Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 7.68% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 7.68% to Rs 688.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 745.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 9158.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8538.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9158.238538.85 7 OPM %11.6011.98 -PBDT1108.711167.05 -5 PBT935.88993.15 -6 NP688.44745.72 -8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:57 IST

