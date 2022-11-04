Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 7.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 9158.23 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 7.68% to Rs 688.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 745.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 9158.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8538.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9158.238538.8511.6011.981108.711167.05935.88993.15688.44745.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)