Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 3.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.31% to Rs 8118.33 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 3.17% to Rs 726.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 703.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.31% to Rs 8118.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8013.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8118.338013.08 1 OPM %11.6012.27 -PBDT1182.521110.37 6 PBT1010.55935.98 8 NP726.03703.74 3
