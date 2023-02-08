Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 3.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.31% to Rs 8118.33 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 3.17% to Rs 726.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 703.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.31% to Rs 8118.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8013.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8118.338013.0811.6012.271182.521110.371010.55935.98726.03703.74

