Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.67%, rises for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3147.25, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.04% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9093.7, up 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3146.45, up 1.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

