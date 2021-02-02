Hero MotoCorp reports fall in sales in January

Hero MotoCorp sold 485,889 units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2021, lower than 501,622 units sold in January 2020.

Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units in January 2021 as against 4,88,069 units in January last year. Exports rose to 18,113 units as compared to 13,553 units.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 February 2021. Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.73% to settle at Rs 3,344 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,520 on 25 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,475 on 24 March 2020.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

