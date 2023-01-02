Hero Motocorp reports muted sales in December

The two-wheeler major sold 394,179 units in December 2022, sliding 0.15% over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The company's motorcycle sales stood at 3,56,749 units (down 5.34% YoY) and scooters sales at 37,430 units (up 108.98% YoY) in December 2022.

Total domestic rose 1.84% YoY to 3,81,365 units while total exports dropped 36.84% YoY to 12,814 units in December 2022 over December 2021.

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three quarters of the Financial Year 2022-23 (April-December). This translates into a growth of 8% over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal (FY'22), when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.

The upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favorable macro-economic indicators, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards, the firm said.

Hero Motocorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The two-wheeler major's standalone net profit declined 9.9% to Rs 716.07 crore despite of 7.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,075.35 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Hero Motocorp were down 0.52% to Rs 2,722.95 on the BSE.

