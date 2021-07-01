Hero MotoCorp sales of 10.24 lakh units in Q1 FY22

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 with sales of over a million units during the first quarter (April-June).
During this quarter, the auto industry witnessed significant disruptions triggered by the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, restricting movement of logistics and dampening customer sentiments.
Despite the unprecedented challenges, Hero MotoCorp sold 10,24,507 units of motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter of the fiscal - reflecting the strong resilience of the Indian economy and the inherent market demand for personal mobility.
With the gradual easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns across key markets in the country, the company witnessed a strong rebound in the month of June to sell 469,160 units of motorcycles and scooters.
Heading into the upcoming festive season, the company remains cautiously optimistic about the customer demand in the coming months.
The expected surge in personal mobility, forecast of a normal monsoon in several parts of the country and the improving rural sentiment are expected to lead to a swift revival in sales.
