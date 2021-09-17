Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of its Motorcycles and Scooters

Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from September 20, 2021.

The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs. 3,000. The exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market.

With several positive indicators, the company remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season, Hero MotoCorp said.

The price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 1.61% to settle at Rs 2,920.80 yesterday, 16 September 2021.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)