Hester Biosciences standalone net profit rises 37.40% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hester Biosciences Q3 net profit up 82 pc to Rs 11.85 cr
Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 11.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2018 quarter
Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indofil acquires Italy-based Agrowin Biosciences
-
Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 48.83 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences rose 37.40% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.49% to Rs 43.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 170.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales48.8335.94 36 170.35131.45 30 OPM %38.6631.02 -39.7837.73 - PBDT18.9810.87 75 67.3249.16 37 PBT16.049.44 70 59.7543.71 37 NP12.389.01 37 43.8530.56 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU