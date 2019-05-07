Hester Biosciences standalone net profit rises 37.40% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 48.83 crore

Net profit of rose 37.40% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.49% to Rs 43.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 170.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

48.8335.94170.35131.4538.6631.0239.7837.7318.9810.8767.3249.1616.049.4459.7543.7112.389.0143.8530.56

