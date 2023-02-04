Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 20.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.63% to Rs 178.26 croreNet profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 20.47% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.63% to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales178.26221.81 -20 OPM %7.197.45 -PBDT13.6516.53 -17 PBT8.5611.47 -25 NP6.728.45 -20
