Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 20.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.63% to Rs 178.26 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 20.47% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.63% to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.178.26221.817.197.4513.6516.538.5611.476.728.45

