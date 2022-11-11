Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net Loss of Hexa Tradex reported to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.140.01-292.86-26000.00-15.24-17.21-15.24-17.21-11.38-13.48

