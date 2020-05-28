Hexaware Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hexaware Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.5, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.77% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 12.3% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 249.5, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Hexaware Technologies Ltd has slipped around 15.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hexaware Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13952.9, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)