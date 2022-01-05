HFCL soars on powering its network offerings with AI-based analytics

HFCL surged 10.30% to Rs 87.25 after the company announced that it will power its network offerings with Artificial Intelligence (Al) based analytics by partnering with Aprecomm.

Aprecomm offers Al-enabled cloud-based automated solutions to enhance Wi-Fi performance.

Having successfully deployed and tested the Al based solution in its PM-WANI deployments, HFCL now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of its products and solutions.

HFCL has already deployed this solution in all its PM-WANI deployments, monitoring thousands of clients on daily basis and enabling any issue resolution with a click of a button. HFCL plans to offer this Al solution to its existing customer for over 100K existing deployments and plans to make it available for all its new customers by default.

Henceforth, HFCL's entire 10 product portfolio will have seamlessly integrated Al-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for network service providers as well as the end users.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of HFCL rose 61.2% to Rs 85.94 crore on 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 1,122.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

HFCL is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC). It is specialized in setting up modern communication network for telecom service providers, railways and defence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)