HFCL wins order worth Rs 119 cr for supply of Optical Fibre Cables

HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications) received a purchase order (PO) of Rs 119.14 crore, from one of the network and engineering service provider, for the supply of Optical Fibre Cables (OFC).

The domestic order of Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) supply is expected to be completed within a period of nine months.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of HFCL rose 61.2% to Rs 85.94 crore on a 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 1,122.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

HFCL is a leading manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. The company has production facilities at Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Goa, and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and caters to both Indian and global markets.

Shares of HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications) rose 1.53% to close at Rs 76.50 on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)