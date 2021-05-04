HGS EPIC™ Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award

HGS Digital is being recognized, for the second year in a row, for its compelling social media strategy and solutions portfolio that includes HGS EPIC Social Care program.

Working with clients and PR firms, the HGS EPIC Social Care team responds to everyday inquiries efficiently while delivering appropriate messaging in the context of human rights, natural disasters, and pandemics.

HGS Digital is the digital technology business of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global leader in business process management (BPM) and in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle. The company operates a global network of customer experience (CX) centers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Jamaica, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Philippines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)