Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.78% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.80 -90 0.140.92 -85 OPM %37.50-32.50 -21.43-23.91 - PBDT0.03-0.26 LP 0.03-0.22 LP PBT0.03-0.26 LP 0.03-0.22 LP NP0.02-0.27 LP 0.02-0.23 LP
