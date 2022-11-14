JUST IN
Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 598.53 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 56.82% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 598.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 460.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales598.53460.79 30 OPM %3.945.26 -PBDT14.7416.13 -9 PBT12.2813.73 -11 NP4.3410.05 -57

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:50 IST

