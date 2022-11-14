Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 598.53 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 56.82% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 598.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 460.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.598.53460.793.945.2614.7416.1312.2813.734.3410.05

