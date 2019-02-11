JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.08% to Rs 14.15 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 32.48% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.08% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.1517.93 -21 OPM %20.2821.36 -PBDT1.732.59 -33 PBT1.432.27 -37 NP1.061.57 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements