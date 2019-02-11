High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 21.08% to Rs 14.15 croreNet profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 32.48% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.08% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.1517.93 -21 OPM %20.2821.36 -PBDT1.732.59 -33 PBT1.432.27 -37 NP1.061.57 -32
