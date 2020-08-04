Hikal consolidated net profit declines 40.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.62% to Rs 347.13 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 40.55% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.62% to Rs 347.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 397.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.347.13397.2515.1417.2543.5057.1422.7936.8215.0025.23

