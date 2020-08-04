Hikal consolidated net profit declines 40.55% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.62% to Rs 347.13 croreNet profit of Hikal declined 40.55% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.62% to Rs 347.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 397.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales347.13397.25 -13 OPM %15.1417.25 -PBDT43.5057.14 -24 PBT22.7936.82 -38 NP15.0025.23 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU