Business Standard

Hikal consolidated net profit declines 40.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.62% to Rs 347.13 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 40.55% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.62% to Rs 347.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 397.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales347.13397.25 -13 OPM %15.1417.25 -PBDT43.5057.14 -24 PBT22.7936.82 -38 NP15.0025.23 -41

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:15 IST

