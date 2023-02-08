JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 78.37% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 42.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 29.04 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 42.40% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 29.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.0425.13 16 OPM %11.6013.69 -PBDT2.082.63 -21 PBT1.482.06 -28 NP1.252.17 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU