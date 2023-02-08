Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 42.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 29.04 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 42.40% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 29.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.0425.1311.6013.692.082.631.482.061.252.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)